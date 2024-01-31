North Yorkshire Police has now released CCTV footage of the incident outside a farm in Byram Park Road, near Selby.

Police say it happened at 3.19am on Wednesday, January 17.

The vehicle turned around and drove off, after causing extensive damage, police said.

A spokesperson for the force added: "The van is likely to have front-end damage.

"As well as any witnesses and dashcam footage of the vehicle being driven, officers are also appealing to garages and body shop repair businesses in the area if they have been approached about a light-coloured van with front end damage."

If you can help, please email: ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240010325.