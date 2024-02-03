The Talbot Malton featured on the highly-praised list by The Telegraph among 17 other hotels and is ideal for those who want to ditch the car for their next weekend adventure.

Whether it’s from the North York Moors or the “mountainous heart of Snowdonia”, The Telegraph commented: “Into these middles-of-nowhere you can simply step off with your overnight bag, as travellers have been doing long before cars were invented, when the grandest country houses and Scottish castles had their own request stations.

“Some still do, or are well placed near stations for guests arriving by train. And just as the trains themselves have come a long way since the industrial revolution, so country houses and inns have been spruced up over the years, once-draughty bedrooms now cosy and inviting, the cooking ever more accomplished.”

It adds: “So here is exactly where to step off to find Britain’s finest country hotels you can escape to by train.

“All within roughly a 10-minute taxi ride of a station, and some even close enough to stroll to – sturdy boots not required.”

So, if you’re looking for a place to escape to without the inconvenience of traffic delays and busy motorways that offers a cosy fire, good food, and is suitable for children and your four-legged family members, The Talbot Malton could be for you.

What did The Telegraph say about The Talbot Malton?





The publisher explained: “Everyone who was anyone in Yorkshire frequented the Talbot in its 17th-century heyday, after King Charles II revived the sport of horseracing and Malton, a spa town on the edge of the North York Moors and the Howardian Hills, became a staple on the circuit.

“These days Malton is known as the food capital of Yorkshire. The Talbot is at the heart of this farm-to-fork scene. The stone coaching inn has all the bonhomie of a pub, albeit a very good-looking one.

“Winter-hearty seasonal dishes include rabbit ragu and slow-braised ox cheek.

"After Yorkshire cheeses, and plum and hazelnut pudding, bag an armchair by the fire in the bar and they’ll have to roll you upstairs to bed. Perhaps a frilled four-poster – though there’s much to love about the classic doubles, not only for their deliciously democratic room rate but for their richly layered colours and fabrics – tweed and velvet and bold-painted panelled walls. It’s child- and dog-friendly, too.”

The nearest train station to The Talbot is Malton - an estimated 0.3 miles away (2 minutes by car or an 8-minute walk).

On Tripadvisor, The Talbot has a current rating of 4.5/5 out of 2,162 reviews.

One recent visitor wrote: “A family get together we had five rooms, we were all upgraded free of charge.

“All staff very warm, attentive and couldn’t do enough.

“We had a three course evening meal and breakfast. The evening meal was excellent. I had scallops, Venison and sticky toffee pudding. Rooms had lots of extra touches.”

The Talbot Malton is located at Yorkersgate, Malton, YO17 7AJ.