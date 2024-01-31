The burglary happened at the Pepperoni Palace takeaway in Walpole Street in York between 3.45am and 3.45pm on Monday, January 29.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The suspects made off with various computer tablets, mobile phones, a large amount of frozen food, a range of alcoholic and soft drinks, and a baby milk formula machine."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to email: david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option 2, and ask for David Ellison.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240017696.