A large pool of water had collected at the Queen Street Bridge site - which is adjacent to York station - at 12.45pm today (Wednesday, January 31).

The ongoing works at the site are part of the transformation to the station gateway scheme.

Water is flooding the construction site at Queen Street bridge (Image: Harry Booth)

The flood covers an area stretching around 30 feet. Small banks have been dug to contain it whilst work continues on the site.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: “We were informed earlier today by the contractor of damage to a water main.

"This was quickly responded to and contained within the Station Gateway construction site. We are supporting the contractor and the utility provider to ensure there are no impacts to neighbouring residents and businesses.

“It isn’t thought that this will impact the timescales for the project.”