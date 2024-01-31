A gang of youths surrounded and attacked a man and woman near York Minster - leaving the pair injured.
North Yorkshire Police said the shocking incident happened in High Petergate at 10pm on Saturday, January 27.
The woman, in her 50s, received a small cut to her knee while the man, aged in his 20s, suffered a bruise on his face, police said.
Another woman in her 20s, who was with the man and woman, did not suffer any injuries.
A police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email joanne.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk in the York Initial Enquiry Team. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Joanne Bell.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240016641.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article