In a letter to patients, mydentist in Aldwark says it is to move into a new clinical space at a different location in the city.

Practice bosses have revealed they are moving the business into a new site at Stonebow House - just a short distance away from the Aldwark site.

The letter, sent to patients today, reads:

"As a valued patient at mydentist, we are writing to update you on the relocation of our mydentist, Aldwark practice, to a new practice less than 0.2 miles away.

"You may recall that we wrote to our patients last year to ask for their opinion on this project. Due to the overwhelming positive feedback received, we are now proceeding with the relocation and the building work at the new site has started.

"The new space at Stonebow House will be an improved, modern dental practice and we are hopeful that the work will be completed by 28th May 2024."

They added that the practice telephone number will remain the same.

Bosses say the new location will offer a host of benefits to patients, including:

• Extended practice opening hours offer appointments at a convenient times for patients

• Parking and accessibility: Q park multi-storey car park across the road, with over 200 parking spaces available. Bus station directly in front of Stonebow House, with regular buses serving the surrounding area for easy access

• Access to a wide range of NHS and private treatments

• Improved access for more patients, which is not possible in the existing premises

• Ability to offer additional services such as implants, clear aligners, hygiene and cosmetic treatments

• New surgeries with state-of-the-art equipment

• Wheelchair and disabled access to all areas

• Improved waiting area and modern facilities

The letter concludes: " Our existing clinicians (your dentists) will also be moving to the new dental practice.

"We are very excited about this move, and we will contact you nearer the time with an update on progress and a confirmed completion date. Until then, please continue to attend your appointments at your current practice as normal."

Patients with any queries on the relocation can contact the mydentist Patient Support Team at: patientsupport@mydentist.co.uk