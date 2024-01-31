Liam Rodgers, 31, of no fixed address, is alleged to have stabbed another man in the head several times on Monday.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in Harrogate.

Rodgers spoke only to confirm his age, date of birth and lack of address during the brief hearing.

District judge Adrian Lower sent him to Leeds Crown Court for trial before a judge and jury and remanded him in custody.

Rodgers did not make an application for bail.

His next court appearance will be a plea and trial preparation hearing before a judge on February 28 at the higher court where he will be expected to enter his plea.

Because attempted murder can only be tried by a judge and jury, he was not asked to enter his plea at the magistrates court hearing.