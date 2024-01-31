Extinction Rebellion York (XR York) is holding the march to protest against the alleged discharge of sewage water into the River Ouse.

The march, on Saturday, February 10, will start at York rowing club, at 1pm.

Groups in attendance will include Friends of the Earth, Axe Drax, and York Environment Forum. Other local groups who make regular use of the river are also expected to attend, organisers say.

Extinction Rebellion said: "If flooding makes this route unfeasible, activists will meet at Lendal Bridge and follow a planned route close the water. The march will go ahead regardless of the flooding levels.

"Britain’s sewage system is designed to occasionally discharge household greywater and wastewater into rivers or the ocean in exceptional circumstances, not as a daily occurrence."

XR York member, Felicity said: "Rivers are a huge part of everyone's lives here in York.

"It's something we see every day, and it means a lot to us. It helps to maintain York's biodiversity and natural beauty. It's so important to so many people, and it's under threat. So, we're calling on river-lovers to come and show their support for cleaner, safer water."