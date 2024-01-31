It comes after Boots announced it would close its store in Clifton, near Clifton Green, which the City of York Council Labour group said would leave no pharmacies in the Clifton ward.

The political group said in addition to the closure of Lloyds in Intake Avenue a few years ago, Clifton residents were left with the prospect of having to travel further afield for medication and health advice.

Clifton councillor Danny Myers said: “We’re calling through this petition for the council to make the case for a community pharmacy to the local NHS board responsible for funding health services.

“Without one, the impact on Clifton residents will be significant.

“As well as dispensing prescriptions, local pharmacies are responsible for providing health advice and diverting people away from GP practices where possible.

“This latest closure is likely to add further pressure to already under-pressure GPs unless alternative provision can be confirmed.”

Boots in Clifton, near Clifton Green, is set to close on February 17 and the Labour group said the next nearest pharmacies for residents will be at Clifton Moor, Gillygate in the city centre, and York Hospital.

Councillor Margaret Wells said the extra distance will be difficult for many elderly people.

She said: “Much of the value in a community pharmacy is in the convenience of it being close to home, especially for the elderly and people with conditions and illnesses affecting their mobility.

“The loss of all the ward’s local pharmacies is worrying for those residents and leaves Clifton in a bad situation compared to other wards which have a number of pharmacies close to one another.

“I’d urge residents to sign this petition and help us get this important matter discussed by those who can influence local health provision”.

Councillors have urged any pharmacies interested in operating in Clifton to get in touch with them.



The online petition can be signed at www.change.org/cliftonpetition