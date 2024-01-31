The awards, now in their seventh year, are the benchmark by which professionals and organisations within the accountancy, audit and finance sectors judge themselves and the service they deliver to clients. The awards celebrate the achievements and successes of the region’s best and brightest professionals and firms.

The Parsons Audit team has impressed the independent judging panel for a second consecutive year to reach the final for the Audit Service Award, having narrowly missed out on victory in 2023. Richard Walker, Partner and Head of Audit, is nominated for both the Partner of the Year and Rising Star awards. Richard said: “It’s a huge honour to be nominated for these awards, I’m proud to be part of a talented team which is so committed to excellence and client success.”

Maggie Dearnley, Audit Semi Senior, is a finalist in the Trainee of The Year category. Maggie joined the firm in October 2022 and quickly became the lead client contact on numerous engagements, overseeing the entire process from anti-money laundering and client onboarding to completion and finalisation. She receives excellent feedback time and time again in her role, for her efficiency, ability to prioritise, technical excellence and approachable, friendly demeanour.

Lisa Butterworth, Head of Marketing, is shortlisted for the Support Staff of the Year award. Lisa said: “My colleagues put together a top-secret entry for me, so being nominated for this award came as a complete and wonderful surprise. Recognition in this way from my colleagues is very humbling.

“Making the shortlist for the Yorkshire Accountancy Awards in so many categories is an achievement in itself, and it’s testament to the talent in our team. We couldn’t be prouder of our nominees for getting this far and we have our fingers crossed for the awards ceremony.”

The awards categories are designed to encourage nominations from small independent, mid-tier and large firms, while also offering a wide range of individual and team awards, with a view to enabling the very best of regional practice to be scrutinised, recognised and rewarded. An independent panel of local and national experts from the profession judge the awards every year.

The black tie awards ceremony and dinner will be hosted at New Dock Hall in Leeds on Thursday February 22 and promises to be a must-attend event.