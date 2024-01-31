The UFO was an interesting design. Close examination reveals, however, that a more down to earth explanation than extraterrestrial is the answer?

A few decades ago, I too witnessed a UFO at close hand, whilst driving to work along the Crayke Huby road. Close up and personal this encounter left me shocked and shaken.

So congratulations to all the pupils at Lord Deramore for keeping a level head in intriguing circumstances: I needed therapy!

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York

Will British farmers block roads?

French farmers when angry simply block roads into cities - an action perhaps for British farmers to follow if this government continues to do its best to kill off their industry.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

Prince Philip’s ‘kiss without a squeeze’

Reading DM Deamer’s letter (A perfect cuppa, January 29) made me smile.

Many years ago Jack Birch, who had been the Lord Mayor of York, was also a member of the same chapel as me at Fulford He told us that one time at a meal for Prince Philip there was apple pie. Philip asked for cheese. They got cheese for him and he said ‘apple pie without cheese is like a kiss without a squeeze’.

Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York