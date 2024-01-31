Train drivers at York-based LNER are going on strike again later this week - and the train operator has revealed its timetable for the period of industrial action.
Members of the ASLEF union, which represents train drivers, who work for LNER will go on strike on Friday (February 2).
The strike day is part wider industrial action by the union, which started on January 30 and runs until February 5.
LNER has confirmed that it will be running 21 per cent of its usual timetable on Friday.
The final timetable shows that six LNER trains will be departing from York on February 2, with the first being at 9.52am and last at 5.56pm. Trains are departing in two-hour intervals, apart from two at 3.54pm and 4.55pm.
The full timetable can be read here.
LNER added that an overtime ban by drivers will be in place between Monday, January 29, until Tuesday, February 6, which could lead to short notice changes and cancellations.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here