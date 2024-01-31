Members of the ASLEF union, which represents train drivers, who work for LNER will go on strike on Friday (February 2).

The strike day is part wider industrial action by the union, which started on January 30 and runs until February 5.

LNER has confirmed that it will be running 21 per cent of its usual timetable on Friday.

The final timetable shows that six LNER trains will be departing from York on February 2, with the first being at 9.52am and last at 5.56pm. Trains are departing in two-hour intervals, apart from two at 3.54pm and 4.55pm.

The full timetable can be read here.

LNER added that an overtime ban by drivers will be in place between Monday, January 29, until Tuesday, February 6, which could lead to short notice changes and cancellations.