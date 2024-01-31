How on earth is the Chief Executive of North Yorkshire Council going to manage on a paltry £205,897 per annum plus perks and benefits (Council’s chief executive salary set to rise above £200,000, Press online, January 30)?

That is a measly £17,158.08p a calendar month.

The poor bloke might have to resort to using food banks.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York

 