How on earth is the Chief Executive of North Yorkshire Council going to manage on a paltry £205,897 per annum plus perks and benefits (Council’s chief executive salary set to rise above £200,000, Press online, January 30)?
That is a measly £17,158.08p a calendar month.
The poor bloke might have to resort to using food banks.
Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York
