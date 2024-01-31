Soul Train will be performing at Joseph Rowntree Theatre in Haxby Road on March 29.

A spokesperson for the group which features six lead vocalists said: “Harking back to the wonderful days when the dance floor was king, the show features a fun presentation of 60s and 70s soul classics.

Read next:

Person treated for burns after fire in North Yorkshire village

York city centre shop closes with 'deep regret' after decade in business

'My Morrisons magic bag had a fruit loaf that looked as if someone had sat on it'

“From early soul days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to disco and beyond as the show brings on the good times.



“Featured in a fun feel good production are classic hit songs by - Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, O'Jays, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ike & Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie, Tavares and many more great artists that still keep us singing and dancing.



The spokesperson added that show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy has gone back to his roots, having sold well over one million concert tickets for his theatre shows.