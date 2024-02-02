Round Our Way, a non-profit organisation that supports people affected by climate change, commissioned the tests.

Water samples were taken from floodwater on a street near the River Ouse in York, and lab analysis was then carried out by Oakshire Environmental.

Samples taken from the Ouse contained elevated levels of ammonia and bacteria including faecal 'indicator organism concentrations', as well as high levels of E.coli, according to Round Our Way.

The River Ouse in York (Image: Newsquest)

Roger Harding, director of Round Our Way, said: "All of us want to feel safe at home and know kids are fine if they go out to play, but these results show the disgusting filth and germs people have been exposed to in recent floods.

"The weather climate change brings sadly means the UK is flooding more and more, which is leaving people exposed not just to property damage but also getting really ill.

"We urgently need to see politicians better-protecting people from floods and the climate change that is making them more likely."

Richard Potter, owner of the Perky Peacock café next to Lendal Bridge in York, which is often affected by floodwater, said: "Our downstairs area has flooded eight or nine times in the last three months alone, costing us about £10,000 in lost revenue.

Richard Potter, owner of the Perky Peacock, navigating floodwater (Image: Round Our Way)

"Every time the floodwaters recede we have to bleach and disinfect tables and chairs. You see a film of muck such as on handrails by the river, which people touch.

“Climate change is a beast we have to live with – there is no doubt the planet is undergoing a lot of extremes, with wildfires, droughts and floods. For us here in York, it's floods.”

City of York Council's joint executive member for environment and climate emergency, Cllr Kate Ravilious, said: "We’re clear that sewage discharges pose a health hazard to the public and are therefore unacceptable.

"At present Yorkshire Water allows storm overflow discharges into rivers to prevent sewage backing up into the streets and homes where people live.

"With climate change increasing the frequency of flood events, this practice needs to change and, as stated in our council plan, we’ll continue to lobby Yorkshire Water to remove unregulated foul sewage discharge from York’s rivers.

"We have recently met with Yorkshire Water, who are responsible for most sewers, to make this case, and we call upon the Environment Agency to work with Yorkshire Water to reduce the need for storm overflow measures."

The Environment Agency linked the report's findings to the presence of sewage in floodwater.

An agency spokesperson said: "Current regulations for rivers in England protect wildlife and are not designed for the protection of human health.

"Flood waters can come from a number of different sources including but not limited to; main rivers, sewers, highways run off and drains.

"Water companies are legally allowed to use storm overflows in a flooding event to avoid sewage flooding people’s homes and therefore we expect some flood water to have E.coli present.

"The combined sewer system (in England) is designed so that at times of heavy rain or snow which exceeds (or overwhelms) sewer capacity, sewage diluted with water overflows into rivers and seas. These are known as storm overflows.

"It is designed to prevent sewage backing up into properties and stops mains pipes bursting."

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We know the operation of storm overflows is an issue our customers care passionately about.

"We are investing £180 million by April 2025 to begin reducing their operation across the region, including projects in York at Fishergate, which has been completed, and Coney Street in the coming months.

"Additionally, we have submitted plans to Ofwat for approval outlining a £1.3 billion investment to reduce storm overflow discharges between 2025 and 2030."