A PERSON suffered burns after fire broke out in a home in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Sherburn and Malton responded to requests of a fire to a residential property at 9.08pm on Tuesday, January 30.

A spokesperson for the service said: “On arrival of crews, the officer in charge requested an additional appliance to attend, from Scarborough.

York Press: Firefighters at the sceneFirefighters at the scene (Image: Malton Fire Station)

“Together, the crews extinguished the residential premises fire, then remained to dampen down adjacent outbuildings, removed five gas cylinders from the premises and administered first aid to burns on the hands of an occupant and carried out fire investigation.

“The fire originated in a utility room which suffered significant fire damage.”