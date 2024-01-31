This 'January PayYay' offer will be in place on Wednesday, January 31, with the doughnuts being reduced from their usual price of £2.65.

Krispy Kreme adds: "The 31p PayYay doughnuts will be available on a first-come-first-served basis in Krispy Kreme shops UK-wide, and doughnut lovers looking to spread the payday joy with friends, family or colleagues can also pick up an Original Glazed dozen for just £10, whilst stocks last."

Emma Colquhoun, Chief Customer Officer at Krispy Kreme UK & Ireland said: “Forget ‘Blue Monday’ or January doom and gloom - we’re all about helping the nation celebrate the joy of making it through January.

"We want to make this payday the happiest one yet and we’re so pleased to be offering our iconic Original Glazed doughnuts for just 31p all day on 31st January.”

How to make the most of the Krispy Kreme doughnut deal

The promotion is available for customers who are signed up for the Krispy Kreme Rewards scheme, which you can sign up for at their website here.

To redeem the offer customers will need to find their nearest Krispy Kreme retail shop, request the promotion and scan their Rewards ID.

The deal is not available in Selfridges, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Asda, Moto, Welcome Break, Roadchef, EuroGarages, Costco Center Parcs, Uber Eats, Just Eat or Deliveroo.

This offer is available on Original Glazed doughnuts only while stocks last and no substitute doughnut will be provided if they have run out.

Krispy Kreme adds: "This offer is limited to 1 redemption, per person, per day. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers, however, the 31p singles offer can be redeemed in addition to the Original Glazed Dozen offer for £10."