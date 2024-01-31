Police, firefighters and ambulance staff were called to the A170, Ebberston, between Pickering and Scarborough, at 7.40pm on Tuesday (January 30).

The incident involved a Kia and a Peugot that had been involved in a head-on collision.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "A Pickering fire appliance responded to a police request to assist with a smoking car and fluids on the roadway following a head-on RTC (road traffic collision).

"This incident involved a Kia and a Peugeot. One female occupant of the Kia, and two male occupants of the Peugeot, were out on arrival, and in care of the ambulance service."

The fire crews made the scene safe.