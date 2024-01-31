Sienna who was last seen in Selby at around 4pm on Tuesday (January 30).

North Yorkshire Police today urged anyone who knows where she is to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen her, or has information about her whereabouts, to contact them immediately."

Sienna is described as white, around 5ft tall, of skinny build, with shoulder length dark brown/black hair and has a nose piercing.

She was last seen in Selby at around 4pm on Tuesday but may be in the Goole, Humbersise, Knottingley or West Yorkshire areas, police said.

Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.