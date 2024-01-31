A 13-year-old girl from Selby who was declared missing, has been found.
North Yorkshire Police shared an appeal for the girl late last night (January 30).
She was found safe and well this morning.
Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal, and those who provided information.
