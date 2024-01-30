North Yorkshire Police says a 62-year-old man was assaulted at The Whitby Way Public House, Wellington Road, Whitby, at 8.40pm on Friday, January 1, 2024.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to the person pictured on CCTV as we believe they will have important information that could assist our investigation.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about a female who had been sat with the victim throughout the evening."

Anyone who recognises the person on CCTV or who has any information that could assist the investigation should email Craig.Martin@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Craig Martin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240003288.