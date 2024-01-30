PEOPLE were rescued from vehicles stuck in floodwaters in a North Yorkshire village.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to a report of vehicles stuck in floodwater in Cattal at 7.42am today (Tuesday, January 30).
The spokesperson said: “Crews walked to the vehicles and assisted the occupants to walk to a safe area.
“Both vehicles were left in situ to await recovery.”
