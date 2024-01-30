A village near York was left without power after a tree touched an electrical cable and caught fire.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were alerted to reports of a tree on fire in Flaxton at 5.54pm last night (Monday, January 29).
They added: “Crews from Huntington responded to reports of a tree on fire after it touched an electrical cable.
“On arrival the fire was already out.”
The service said advice was given to contact the electricity board as power had been cut to the village.
The Press has contacted Northern Powergrid for an update on the network in the area.
