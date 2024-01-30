The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were alerted to the Clifton Moor area of York at around 2pm today (Tuesday, January 30).

The air ambulance was spotted after landing behind Currys in Hurricane Way, Clifton Moor.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance said: "I can confirm we did attend an incident, where a patient suffered a fall from height resulting in an ankle injury.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance after landing in Clifton Moor, York, on Tuesday. Picture: Dan Aitken

"The patient was taken by road with Yorkshire Ambulance Service to York Hospital."

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "An emergency call was received on Tuesday afternoon to report an incident where a person had fallen from height in the Clifton Moor area of York.

"An air ambulance and ambulance were dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed by road to York Hospital."