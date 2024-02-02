The move, which will affect many terraced homes in wards across the city, is set to be rolled out as part of City of York Council changes to waste services.

Currently, 8,000 homes in York use bin bags when they put out their non-recyclable rubbish.

But the council's "bags to bins" scheme is set to change that for the majority of those households - around 5,500.

Switching from bin bags to wheelie bins will bring "many benefits", according to the council.

The project was first trialled in Holgate and Westfield ward, with 1,016 properties involved.

The council says rolling out the scheme to thousands of more homes in the city will reduce litter on the streets from split bin bags and prevent animal scavenging.

Currently, only houses with wheeled bins are eligible to have garden waste collections. The council says the "bags to bins" drive could see more properties eligible for garden waste collections.

Seven wards will be involved in the rollout, with 170 streets deemed suitable for wheeled bins, including 2,835 properties in Mickelgate, 1,313 in Guildhall and 635 properties in Clifton.

Holgate, Heworth, Fishergate and Hull Road are the remaining wards that will see the changes.

The council says houses deemed suitable for the new wheelie bins include those with sufficient external storage space and a suitable place to present wheelie bins for collection.

Will your house be picked?





Council chiefs have agreed the scheme, however that decision could still be subject to a scrutiny committee call-in.

James Gilchrist, City of York Council's director of transport, environment and planning, said: "This will only happen to properties across the city that can accommodate the change.

"Some of the properties being considered are terraced, but we will only roll out to those that have a suitable place for bin storage between collections and an appropriate place for collection. That may be at the front or back of the property, or a central collection point. Nobody will be asked to store a bin on the highway.

"The properties under consideration will be contacted by us directly with further details.

"We also provide an assisted service for residents that might struggle with using a bin instead of a bag to dispose of rubbish."