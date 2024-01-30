Operation Ignition was launched at the start of January in response to an increased number of reports of motorcycle thefts in the York area.

Over the last two weeks officers from the York response and York outer neighbourhood policing teams have arrested two 17-year-old boys on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles, police said.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "If you are a motorcycle owner, remember to lock, chain and cover your vehicle and keep it out of sight where possible.

"Thieves only need a matter of seconds to steal your vehicle and by layering your security, you can reduce your risk of becoming a victim of theft."