One of York's most historic landmarks has been photographed from a death-defying angle - making it almost unrecognisable.
Drone photographers captured the image of Clifford's Tower from a dizzying incline to provide the unique perspective of a familiar site.
The iconic 'quadrilobate’ bastions are clearly visible in an aerial image of the 800-year-old tower.
The drone team also took pictures from above of other famous landmarks around the UK, including the Angel of the North in Tyneside.
Photographed from directly above, its 54m (177ft) wingspan and distinctive rusty steel colouring are almost lost in the landscape.
Other bird's-eye view pictures include two historic landmarks in Bristol - the Clifton Suspension Bridge and the SS Great Britain.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here