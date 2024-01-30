Drone photographers captured the image of Clifford's Tower from a dizzying incline to provide the unique perspective of a familiar site.

The iconic 'quadrilobate’ bastions are clearly visible in an aerial image of the 800-year-old tower.

The drone team also took pictures from above of other famous landmarks around the UK, including the Angel of the North in Tyneside.

Clifford's Tower. Picture: SWNS

Photographed from directly above, its 54m (177ft) wingspan and distinctive rusty steel colouring are almost lost in the landscape.

Other bird's-eye view pictures include two historic landmarks in Bristol - the Clifton Suspension Bridge and the SS Great Britain.