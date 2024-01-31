A MULTI-platinum selling singer is coming to York, as part of his new tour.
Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues orchestra are bringing their winter tour to York Barbican, on December 11.
Joined by special guests; Marc Almond and Toby Lee, the 30-date tour is set to span the UK.
Marc Almond has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, rising to fame as part of the duo - Soft Cell.
Toby Lee, described by Joe Bonamassa as "a future superstar of the blues”, has performed in West End productions, winning Olivier and UK Blues awards.
The shows will once again feature Ruby Turner and the vocals of Louise Marshall, and Sumudu Jayatilaka. The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra features drums from original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 2. They can be purchased online from ticketmaster or via the link here.
