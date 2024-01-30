Now North Yorkshire Police has issued an image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The counterfeit watch was sold on Wednesday, January 3 in Harrogate, police said.

A police spokesperson added: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240 001566 when passing on information.