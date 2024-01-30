Earlier this week, the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for rain over York and North Yorkshire, saying flooding of homes and businesses was possible.

Three flood warnings have since been issued for York, cautioning that flooding is 'expected' at riverside properties, King's and Queen's Staith and Naburn Lock.

Flooding has also been highlighted as possible for the upper River Ouse, the River Foss, and Osbaldwick and Tang Hall beck.

Flooding at King's Staith this morning (January 30) (Image: Harry Booth)

As previously reported by The Press, the Environment Agency forecasted on Monday that the Viking recorder could reach 4.37m above the normal range on Wednesday, January 31. That prediction would have been 15cm above the peak witnessed during Storm Jocelyn.

Updated predictions have scaled back the predicted level to 3.63m. The level is expected to peak near midnight today (January 30).

St George's Field car park has been closed, as floodwater is expected to approach from the Ouse.

On the other side of the Ouse, Rowntree Park and Rowntree car park are also closed today.

Esplanade car park, opposite museum gardens, has also been shut amid the ongoing flood risk.

St. George's Field car park is closed (Image: Harry Booth)

Tadcaster Bridge is closed to traffic and pedestrians as the River Wharfe is high.

The Press has seen water pumps in place along the Ouse and by Tower Gardens,

The Foss barrier has exceeded the top of its normal range, registering at 8.23m - the top of the normal range is 7.9m.

Naburn Lock currently reports levels at 2.74 metres above normal range. While the recorder doesn't offer forecasts, low lying land in Naburn isn't expected to flood until that number reaches 3.2 metres.

Water pumps being deployed at Tower Gardens (Image: Harry Booth)

In areas where flooding is expected, the Environment Agency is advising people to turn off gas, water and electricity, move things upstairs or to safety and move family, pets and cars to safety.

City of York Council provided an update on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "Over the last month we've seen river levels rise and fall over a longer period than usual, and if we experience more rainfall we expect this to continue."

The council also warned motorists against driving through floodwater, and urged people to consider a plan if their home is at risk of flooding.

The council also issued a reminder that York remains open for business, but urged visitors to use the park and ride.

Traffic has also been disrupted, with water recently obstructing a slip road from the A19 onto the A64 - otherwise known as the Fulford interchange.