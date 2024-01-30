This strike action comes after an overtime ban by the trade union amid a long-running dispute over pay.

Speaking of the industrial action this January and February, Aslef's general secretary Mick Whelan said that drivers had not had a pay rise in almost five years and accused the Government of "giving up" trying to resolve the issue.

Train drivers will take strike action in January and February in a long-running dispute over pay.



A series of strikes will take place between Tue 30 Jan and Mon 5 Feb. And an overtime ban will be in place from Mon 29 Jan until Tue 6 Feb. https://t.co/yNH1ki8bfC — ASLEF (@ASLEFunion) January 15, 2024

A Department of Transport spokesperson said: “Aslef’s leadership is refusing to let their members vote on an offer that would see the average train driver’s salary increase to £65,000.

“The Transport Secretary and Rail Minister have already facilitated talks that led to this fair and reasonable offer from industry.

"Aslef bosses should put it to their members so we can resolve the dispute, which has already happened with the RMT, TSSA and Unite unions."

When are train strikes taking place this week?





Train strikes will take place on Tuesday, January 30 at train operators Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Thameslink and South Western Railway.





This will then be followed by strike action at Northern Trains and TPE on Wednesday, January 31 and at LNER, Greater Anglia and C2C on Friday, February 2.

At West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railway there will be further walkouts on Saturday, February 3.

Next week, there will be strike action at Great Western, CrossCountry and Chiltern on Monday, February 5.

Warning passengers of the severe disruption, South Western Railway urged passengers to only travel if “absolutely necessary".

In a statement, the operator said: “Large parts of our network will be closed and trains will only run between 0700 and 1900.

“There will be no services outside of these times.”