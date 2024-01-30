A report that details new pay deals will go before councillors on the Conservative-run executive next week before a final decision on whether to approve them is made by full council next month.

According to the document, nine people will be paid a salary of more than £100,000 from the start of the new financial year in April.

This includes directors Stuart Carlton (education), Richard Webb (health) and Karl Battersby (transport) who are all set to be paid £155,296.

North Yorkshire Council is part of a national pay framework with annual pay awards set out by different bodies.

Mr Flinton, who was previously chief executive of North Yorkshire County Council, will receive a 3.5% pay rise, which is a figure determined by the JNC (Joint Negotation Committee) for chief officers.

It will be the second full financial year of North Yorkshire Council following the abolition of the seven district councils and NYCC.

Staff from the district councils transferred over the new council under their existing terms and conditions.

However, the report notes that a “small number” of senior district council officers have transferred over without a designated post at the new authority.

It says these people have been allocated duties “appriopriate to their skills”.

The lowest paid members of staff at the council are set to be paid £22,366 with the average staff member being paid £27,334.

The report says the gap between the average salary and that of the chief executive has been reduced since last year.

It adds: “The ratio between the median and the highest i.e., the ‘pay multiple’ has reduced again to 7.5:1, which compares well with the recommendation in the Hutton Report that the multiple should not exceed 20.

“NYC does not have a policy on maintaining or reaching a specific pay multiple but is conscious of the need to ensure that the salaries of the highest paid employees are not excessive and are consistent with the needs of the authority as expressed in this policy statement and its wider pay policy and approach.”