A YORK city centre shop has closed after more than a decade in business.
The Electric Transport Shop in Walmgate posted a note in its window to say "it’s been a pleasure to serve many dear customers over the last 10 years and it's with deep regret that this store is closing".
The note added that "anyone needing support could make contact via the usual email or website".
The Press reported on the opening in 2013 and the store featured in the Think Green and Sustainable Travel categories of The Press Business Awards in the same year.
More to follow.
