It is claimed that a ‘green energy sprint’ will result in the UK, in 2030, being the first country to run on 100 per cent clean power.

To achieve this, the Labour plan will see, among other initiatives, offshore wind quadruple, solar power triple and onshore wind double.

A recent UK report identified 44 operating offshore wind farms (approximately 2,500 turbines), with five farms under construction.

To meet the 2030 energy plan target, some 150 new offshore farms (7,500 turbines) will have to be constructed, all within a period of five years.

Current construction time for offshore farms is 7-11 years, depending on size.

Offshore mono piles, which support the majority of structures, range in diameter from 8-12 metres and weight up to 2,500 tonnes.

Offshore installation vessels are few and all in demand on current projects.

It takes 3-5 years to build a vessel capable of lifting 2000 tonnes.

Where are the companies, materials and construction equipment required to fulfil the Labour plan?

Emeritus Professor Colin Jones, The Mount, York

My election plea: could we have some common sense, please...

As the three main political parties prepare their election manifestos, may I make what may be a ridiculous appeal?

Before deciding the content, consider the tens of millions of ordinary hard-working families who, at the end of the day, will be presented with the bill.

Or is this asking the impossible, considering decisions are made within the constraints of strict ideological theories lacking a vital ingredient: common sense coupled with fiscal prudence.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

End of the road for small change?

My brother-in-law Stephen came over from Ireland and spent Christmas and New Year with us.

After only a few days he commented on how quickly he’d accumulated a pocket full of change.

He explained that in Ireland the price of most goods had been rounded up or down to the nearest denomination, effectively doing away with copper coins.

People dropping small copper coins often don’t bother to pick them.

It’s time businesses rounded the coinage up or down.

After all, who really thinks that 99p is a huge saving on £1? No one.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York