Businesses can develop a skilled, loyal, and innovative workforce by offering cost-effective training through apprenticeships.

One recent study found that 85% of apprentices stay in employment with a further 64% continuing to work for the same employer.

If you think apprenticeships would benefit your business but you're not sure how to attract an apprentice, these are our five top tips to help you.

Considering your audience is key. (Image: Getty)

How to attract apprentices to your business

Consider your audience

Ensure that your marketing strategy aligns with your target audience. Often, apprenticeships appeal to young individuals who are just finishing their education and are seeking practical experience or an alternative to traditional higher education.

Many young individuals may be unfamiliar with apprenticeships and what they entail. Therefore, it’s crucial to provide as much information as possible, highlighting the skills gained and how the apprenticeship aligns with their career goals.

Answering common questions asked by prospective apprentices plays a pivotal role in addressing their uncertainties and providing essential insights. Some common questions include:

Where can I find an apprenticeship?

When should I apply for an apprenticeship?

How will an apprenticeship allow me to progress within my career?

What might a typical week be like as an apprentice?

How long does it take to complete?

What happens when the apprenticeship comes to an end?

Addressing these questions within marketing materials, helps apprentices gain clarity and confidence in finding the right apprenticeship for them.

Make sure you have a compelling job description. (Image: Getty)

Create a compelling job description

Regardless of your business and industry, it would help if you crafted a clear, engaging job description to clearly outline the responsibilities, learning opportunities, benefits, and potential career paths within the apprenticeship programme.

Businesses should create job descriptions that articulate the responsibilities and support available through their apprenticeship programmes. This detailed information helps attract the right candidates and sets clear expectations for the role.

Six things you’ll want to include in a good job description are:

Job title and responsibilities Learning objectives Required qualifications and experience Promote the support you offer Future career opportunities Application process

Advertise online

Online marketing is an ideal way to promote apprenticeships due to its wide reach and accessibility. Using digital channels allows businesses to target a diverse audience, spanning various demographics and geographic locations, increasing the visibility of apprenticeship opportunities to a broader pool of potential candidates.

Some online channels you can use to advertise are:

Website Drive awareness of your message with digital display advertising Targeting the right audience enables the minimising of wastage

Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS)

Social media

Find out how content marketing can help you. (Image: Getty)

Content marketing

Content marketing is another powerful way for businesses to educate and engage their audience. By creating informative content, such as articles, videos, or guides, businesses can showcase the value of their apprenticeship programmes. It also provides the perfect opportunity to address common queries and provide insight into the skills and experiences apprentices can gain.

This approach not only builds brand credibility but also serves as a resource hub for individuals seeking detailed information about the apprenticeship.

Here are some ideas of engaging content you can share:

Success stories

Testimonials

Day-in-the-life content from current or past apprentices

Connect with educational institutions

If your target market is typically students, then it is a good idea to partner with some of the local educational institutions in your area. By collaborating with schools, colleges, and training centres you can give presentations, career guidance sessions, or host workshops to showcase the benefits and opportunities available for students within your company.