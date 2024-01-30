A MAJOR bridge through a town in North Yorkshire has been closed due to flooding.
The A659 at Tadcaster Bridge has been closed both ways, due to flooding between Wharfe Bank Mews and Crab Garth.
Current readings show that levels at cock beck sluices, a recorder just south of the bridge - are at 8.63m above normal range which is considered high.
The bridge collapsed in 2015 due to flooding and was subsequently closed, before being reopened with improved defences.
Updates to follow.
