Parts of the River Ouse catchment area have received more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours and the rain is continuing to fall.

The River Foss has risen more than a metre today and at 9.30pm and the Environment Agency is warning homes and businesses in the Foss corridor as far as Strensall to expect flooding. At 9.15pm, the Foss at Huntington was at 2.16 metres.

A spokesman said: "Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Foss with low-lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around homes and businesses from Strensall to Yearsley Baths."

Flood warning is below the severe flood warning issued in 2015 when the Foss Barrier failed and 500 homes along the Foss, Osbaldwick Beck and Tang Hall Beck were inundated.

The River Ouse in the centre of York was at 2.20 metres at 9.30pm and is expected to rise sharply through the night, continue rising all of tomorrow and to peak early on Wednesday at 4.45 metres or 14 feet seven inches.

Both rivers are now on flood warnings, the Ouse having been on the lower flood alert level earlier today.

The Environment Agency has also put a flood alert on Osbaldwick Beck and Tang Hall Beck, the lowest level warning.

There are also flood warnings on the River Ure, which flows into the Ouse south of Boroughbridge, and flood alerts on the Rivers Nidd and Swale, both of which also flow into the Ouse before it reaches York. Several tributaries of all three rivers are also on flood warning or flood alert.