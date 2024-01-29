The man has been charged with being Drunk Whilst Trying to Enter a Sports Ground

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Eight people were arrested by Cleveland Police after significant violent disorder followed the Hartlepool United FC and York City FC match on Saturday 27th January 2024.

“It became apparent from the beginning of the event, that there were a minority of people who were intent on causing disorder as officers were faced with confrontational and aggressive behaviour.

“During the game there were a number of incidents including three flares thrown in the stadium and a coin thrown at the Hartlepool goal keeper.

“Arrangements had been put in place to keep fans from opposing clubs separated, however these arrangements were not observed by a number of York City fans, some of whom were wearing face coverings.

“Officers were then faced with a large crowd of York City supporters in Hartlepool town centre who appear to have charged towards Hartlepool United fans in the town; something which would have been extremely intimidating and terrifying for members of the public to see.

“Cleveland Police Officers then worked with officers from British Transport Police at the train station to ensure the York City fans boarded the train without further disorder.

“The officers deployed to this policing operation are experienced officers who specialise in football liaison events. Those officers rightly used a number of tactics to prevent further violences occurring, and to protect members of the public from harm.

“Cleveland Police would welcome any discussion with York City Football Club around Saturday’s events, and how this type of violent behaviour and offending can be prevented in the future, in order to keep the public safe.”

“Officers thank the majority of fans who attended and enjoyed the game in a safe and responsible manner”.

Arrest details:

A 16-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and two 21-year-old men, all from York, were arrested on suspicion of Public Order Offences. All have been bailed pending further inquiries.

A 20-year-old man from Norton has been charged with being Drunk Whilst Trying to Enter a Sports Ground.

An 18-year-old man from Thirsk has been charged with a Public Order Offence.

An 18-year-old man from York has been charged with being Drunk and Disorderly.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been bailed pending further inquiries.