The Falcon Inn set on the edge of the North York Moors is expected to be opening in March 2024 and has been featured by inews as one of the UK’s “most exciting new hotels for 2024 with rooms from £88”.

The publisher said: “From countryside inns to dynamic city boltholes, these new places to stay are reason enough to start planning a UK break this year.”

Located near Whitby and Scarborough, The Falcon Inn could be the “perfect” venue for weddings, afternoon tea, special occasions and conferences to name a few.

Visitors can expect “cottage-style décor” rooms along with timber pods offering countryside views.

Why is The Falcon Inn one of the UK’s most ‘exciting’ new hotels for 2024?





inews wrote: “On the edge of the North York Moors and within easy reach of the popular coastal resorts of Whitby and Scarborough, this ‘gastro inn’ and glamping site is being refurbished to reopen in the spring.

“There will be decorative wallpapers and cottage-style décor in the comfortable rooms, and timber pods in the gardens, which look out on to the national park.”

On The Falcon Inn website, it says: “With striking floral displays in the summer and beautiful snowy scenes in the winter, this public house with accommodation is attractive all year round and is a place you will want to visit time and time again.

“The Falcon Inn is a family run Inn with character. Its bar and accommodation have a contemporary but traditional feel. Louise and her staff offer a warm welcome to all those that pass through the door.

“A perfect romantic getaway with lovely beer garden and patio positioned to overlook the glorious coastline, you can sit and enjoy the natural beauty of the surrounding countryside while sampling our fine cask ales and classic Great British pub food.”

For those who love the outdoors, the hotel is also located "near the end of the Lyke Wake Walk, Falcon Flyer Challenge Walk, The Cleveland Way and the Coast to Coast route."

You can book your stay and find more information about The Falcon Inn here.

If you fancy travelling outside of North Yorkshire, you can find out more about each of the new hotels listed above on the inews website.