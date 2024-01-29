Police in the city are now appealing to anyone who may have been offered the distinctive bicycle for sale.

The bike was stolen from Bootham Square on January 4, North Yorkshire Police said.

A police spokesperson said: "The cycle has been modified by its owner and therefore is not a standard electric cycle which will apparent to anyone who is offered the cycle."

Anyone who believes they have been offered it for sale and anyone else with information that could assist the investigation should email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Alan Mason.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240002645