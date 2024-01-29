Harrogate BID brought the event to the town’s business owners and residents to help ease into 2024 with empowered health and elevated wellbeing through a series of free sessions, talks and demonstrations.

The feedback from those that attended the various classes throughout the week-long programme, along with the instructors, suggests that it was an “amazing idea” held at the “perfect time of the year”.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “We have been absolutely thrilled with the response to the first ever Self Care Week and plans are already underway to make 2025 even bigger and more accessible.

READ MORE:

“January can be a tough month, so for Harrogate BID to introduce another beneficial event at a key time of year for our members has been fantastic.”

The packed schedule included relaxation at the Turkish Baths, face-mask making with LUSH, a dynamic session at the F45 gym, reformer pilates and yoga with Ebru Evrim and mosaic making at Artizan.

Meanwhile, an array of events, including yoga, Thai Chi, pilates and relevant talks and discussions, were held in a pop-up self care unit on the first floor of the Victoria Shopping Centre. This was dressed with candles, plants and appropriate lighting to match the health and wellbeing theme.

During the week, an extra Kid’s Yoga event was also added to the schedule on Saturday, offering the chance for families to get involved and work on their self care and wellbeing.

The BID team has said it would like to offer thanks to all of the organisations and independent coaches and instructors who took part for their fantastic support. The business group also gives thanks to Hollistic Wellbeing Warrior, Kitti Johnson, for partnering with the BID for this inaugral event and helping with the planning and preparation.

Harrogate BID’s latest competition ‘Love is in the Air’ – a Valentines-themed giveaway – is live now. The prize package will include a stay at the Majestic Hotel & Spa, a helicopter ride with Helijet Aviation, entry to the Turkish Baths, a Slingsby Gin experience and a £100 Harrogate Gift Card.

To enter the competition, you must purchase a Harrogate Gift Card of any value between now and Valentines Day on February 14th.

Until February 10, in a bid to attract extra shoppers to the North Yorkshire town, Harrogate BID is offering free parking on Saturdays between 10am and 6pm in the Victoria Multi-Storey Car Park, which can be accessed from East Parade.

Vehicles that enter before or after the specified times will be charged the regular price for the times outside of the free parking campaign.