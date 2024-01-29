TRAFFIC is easing after two-mile queues built up on the A64 following a breakdown.
The A64 (eastbound) was partially blocked, with traffic queuing from the A19 Selby Road, otherwise known as the Fulford interchange, to the A1079 Hull Road - the Grimston Bar interchange.
The road remains partially blocked, but traffic is now coping well.
