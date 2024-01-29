River Ouse levels in York are set to exceed those seen during Storm Jocelyn following a period of heavy rainfall.
As previously reported by The Press, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain in York for both Monday and Tuesday of this week (January 29 and 30).
This morning, the Environment Agency predicted that levels at the Viking recorder were set to reach 3.55m above normal range. This afternoon the prediction was updated to 4.37m above the normal range, 15cm above the peak during Storm Jocelyn last week.
Current river levels at the Viking recorder are 1.95m, with the Foss barrier at 6.87m above normal range.
The highest recorded level at the Viking recorder was 5.4m, which was recorded in 2000.
The Met Office forecasts that rain will fall until the early hours of Tuesday morning in York.
Warnings remain in place for the entirety of North Yorkshire - which will have an impact on the River Ouse's levels.
