The online briefing started at 3pm today, with locals interested in questioning Labour’s executive member for finance Cllr Katie Lomas or the council’s head of finance Debbie Mitchell encouraged to join in here

But Lib Dems have slammed it as a ‘sham’ consultation that was hastily cobbled together – and say it has come several days after the ruling Labour administration met in Executive already last week to approve details of their budget for 2024/25.

Labour is planning to trim spending by £14.3 million in the year from April in an attempt to start to plug a £40 million black hole over the next three years.

It proposes cutting funding to libraries and adult social care, increasing city-centre parking charges, and imposing an annual subscription fee for emptying green bins.

Council contracts for voluntary organisations in York – organisations ranging from York Mind to Age UK and the Wilberforce Trust - will also be cut. The Lib Dems say these cuts come on top of the ending of the £96,000 Salvation Army rough sleepers contract announced last year.

The Lib Dems claim that Labour have failed to consult with all but one of the voluntary groups whose grants are being cut.

They also say this afternoon’s briefing follows months of calls by their group for Labour to start the budget consultation process earlier.

Cllr Paul Healey, the Lib Dem spokesperson for finance, said this afternoon: “Labour’s disastrous budget is unravelling before our eyes. Residents are coming out in force to oppose their Green Bin Tax, cuts to libraries and the voluntary sector.

“Labour simply has not learned their lesson from the Salvation Army fiasco. Cutting voluntary contracts without adequately consulting the group whose funding is being slashed seems to be Labour’s default operating method.

“At an Executive meeting last week Cllr Douglas called for cross party cooperation over the budget. Liberal Democrats would have been pleased to have fully engaged with pre-decision consultation to help deliver a budget that protects those most in need.

“However, Cllr Douglas decided not to bother with any meaningful consultation with residents before she finalised her budget.”

The Press has approached the council's Labour administration for a response to the criticism.