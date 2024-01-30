The Original Baker, based in Norton, and the Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice Co, near Burythorpe will showcase their products at the event after receiving a personal invitation from Kevin Hollinrake MP.

Mr Hollinrake is hosting a 'Taste of North Yorkshire event' on January 31 between 12.30 and 3.30pm in the Jubilee Room in the Palace of Westminster.

All eight North Yorkshire MPs are bringing a local business as well as two from Mr Hollinrake's constituency. We will have a range of produce and it's set to be an exciting day.

Mr Hollinrake said: "The aim of this event is to showcase the breath of incredible small businesses North Yorkshire has to offer and reiterate how important it is to support locally run businesses such as these in your community, something I have long advocated for."

Situated on Norton Grove Industrial Estate, The Original Baker uses time-honoured recipes to produce premium sweet and savoury products for wholesale customers, eminent farm shops and delis.

The company's Commercial Manager Richard Oglesby and Innovation Manager Kate Hill will be showcasing the company’s handcrafted baked goods at the event including a selection of artisan pies and brownies, including the award-winning Steak and Ale Pie.

Richard said, “The Original Baker is incredibly proud and excited to have been selected by Kevin Hollinrake to represent his constituency at ‘A Taste of North Yorkshire’, an event designed to champion and showcase the very best of independent North Yorkshire businesses”.

"With each North Yorkshire MP selecting a business from their constituency to participate, the event will give representatives from both houses the opportunity to sample products and celebrate exceptional food and/or drink from the entire region.

"North Yorkshire is rapidly making a name for itself as the UK foodie capital and The Original Baker is proud to be recognised for its outstanding products."

Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice Co prides itself on pressing 100% English fruit in small batches using traditional methods to produce a range of naturally delicious, award winning, artisan juices, cordials and syrups.

Last year saw the business winning more awards both locally and nationally for the quality of its 14 juices.

Jane Birch, who runs the business with her husband, Jon, said: "We are taking a selection of our award winning juices, including our multi award winning Cloudy Apple Juice which is made from delicious Cox's Orange Pippins - the most quintessential English apple.

"We are honoured to have been asked to be one of the businesses taking part in Taste of North Yorkshire and are very much looking forward to our visit to Parliament"