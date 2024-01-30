Robbie Moore visited the Foss Barrier in York - as well as Environment Agency facilities in the River Hull catchment, and Tophill Low Nature reserve.

During the visit, Mr Moore, who is also MP for Keighley West, spoke with teams from the Environment Agency who are working to mitigate the effects of flooding in the region.

The impact of recent storms, Isha and Jocelyn, has caused river levels in York to flood, with recordings of 4.22m above the normal range registered at the River Ouse's Viking recorder.

Flooding Minister Robbie Moore at Farmland in Low Emmotland (Image: DEFRA)

Speaking during his visit, Mr Moore said: "Heavy rainfall this winter has affected communities across the North of England, the Ouse catchment and Yorkshire seeing one of the wettest Decembers since records started over 150 years ago.

"Visiting sites along the Rivers Hull and Ouse, I saw first-hand the challenges communities have faced from the recent floods and it was good to meet some of those who have unfortunately been impacted, especially within the farming community.

"I also visited the Foss Barrier in York, where we have invested £39.5 million since 2015 in significant upgrades works, but we know that there is more to do to ensure the region is more resilient to these events. That’s why since 2015 the Government has invested £529 million flood defences in Yorkshire and the Humber – more than any other region."

Flooding Minister Robbie Moore (left) at the Tophill Low Nature Reserve (Image: DEFRA)

Since 1987, the Foss Barrier and its pumping station have been in operation. When levels in the Ouse are high, the barrier is lowered to prevent water from the Ouse entering the Foss.

When the barrier is down, due to the two rivers not being able to cross, water must be pumped around the barrier into the Ouse to prevent it backing up.

The 16.5 tonne barrier is typically held above the river, to allow boats to pass through.

A spokesperson for the department for environment, food and rural affairs (Defra) said: "Today the Foss Barrier pumping station is one of the most technically advanced pumping stations in the country that the Environment Agency operates."

There are currently no flood warnings in place for York. However, a strong period of rainfall this week (commencing January 29) is expected to cause levels at the Viking recorder to reach 4.16m on Wednesday, January 31.