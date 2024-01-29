A lane on a major road near York has reopened after flooding forced its closure.
A slip road was closed on the A64 westbound after flooding on the A19 Selby Road (Fulford Interchange).
The closure caused traffic to build up on the A64 westbound lane.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here