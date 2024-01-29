Floodwater has caused the closure of a lane on a major road near York.
A slip road has closed on the A64 westbound after flooding on the A19 Selby Road (Fulford Interchange).
The closure is causing traffic to build up on the A64 westbound lane.
Updates to follow.
