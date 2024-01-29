The Primrose Valley Holiday Park in Filey has applied to the council for permission to open the ‘Wetherspoons at Primrose’ pub and to start serving alcohol two hours earlier than currently permitted.

The “exclusive agreement” between JD Wetherspoon and Haven Leisure is set to see the national pub chain open a branch at the Filey holiday park in March.

The ‘Wetherspoons at Primrose’ could be allowed to start serving alcohol to guests from 8am, if its application is approved.

The venue, currently known as the Mash and Barrel, is allowed to serve alcohol from 10am at present.

Locals and residents can send representations to the licensing authority by February 20.

Documents sent to North Yorkshire Council also propose changes to the layout of the venue, although there are no changes proposed to “the remaining existing licensed areas”.

In addition to changing the name of the Mash and Barrel to ‘Wetherspoons at Primrose’, the sale of alcohol would be permitted seven days a week from 8am.

However, the cut-off time for the sale of alcohol would not be changed from 2am as set out in the current licence.

Haven announced that the new venue is set to have “all the hallmarks of a beloved Wetherspoon venue”, including a variety of menu options and catering for a range of dietary requirements.

The leisure company has also applied to the council for permission to set up a bingo hall at its Blue Dolphin Holiday Park in Filey’s Gristhorpe Bay.

Members of the public wishing to make representations regarding the Wetherspoon application can contact North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall by Tuesday, February 20. Representations have to be sent in writing.