If, when this broken promise was exposed, she had admitted it was a broken promise and used the default response of blaming the financial mismanagement of the previous administration, I could at least accept they have a point and been honest they were backtracking.

Instead this insulting effort to deny the promise was ever made, despite being clearly illustrated in black and white by the Press.

She should now resign, otherwise be fired as council leader. Any Labour councillors not agreeing she should now go, must also be implicated in this blatant attempt at deception.

As usual, the moral of the story for the voters out there is to stop electing those who say anything to get into office.

Same goes for the Tories and their repeated promises to dual the A64 – it will never happen.

Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York

What gets heavier as it empties? Litter

Question: What gets heavier as it empties?

Answer: Drink cans, sweet and crisp packets and many other food containers, apparently.

People happily carry these goods down beside the River Foss in York, but once finished with them the empty items suddenly become so heavy that they can’t possibly carry them to the nearest bin or even take the rubbish home with them.

DM Deamer, Monkgate,York

As the song says: ‘When will we ever learn?

This world has earthquakes, floods, draughts, pandemics, children dying of starvation and from filthy water.

We have appeals on TV for donations to help so many different people in so many situations.

But never mind, countries will continue to spend billions on sending rockets into space - for what?

And men will continue to cause wars because of their self importance and thinking they are right and everyone else has to bow the knee to them.

There is a song called ‘Where have all the flowers gone?’ One of the verses starts: ‘Where have all the soldiers gone, gone to graveyards every one, When will they ever learn, when will they ever learn?’.

Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York

Parents should say no to kids using vapes

So the government is concerned by the number of children buying and smoking vapes?

Isn’t it a parent’s job to say ‘no’ and sort it out? Perhaps that`s not allowed nowadays!

Mrs Eunice Birch, Sutton on Forest, York

Is Trump making a comeback?

Is Donald Trump destined to reappear as President Trump?

It seems very likely. Joe Biden, I’m afraid, just doesn’t have the charisma.

If it comes to pass all we will need then is the resurrection of Boris. Watch this space.

M Horsman, Moorland Road, York